iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,273 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,516 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $55.87 on Wednesday. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $54.15 and a 12-month high of $56.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.16.

