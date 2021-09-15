iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Shares Sold by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) by 27.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AOR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,918,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 177.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 226,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,657,000 after acquiring an additional 144,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,396,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,788,000 after buying an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 740.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 45,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 40,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,007,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AOR traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.84. 360 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,218. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.37. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $47.22 and a 12-month high of $57.36.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

