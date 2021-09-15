iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Update

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 97.7% from the August 15th total of 709,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ISTB stock opened at $51.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average is $51.30. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $51.71.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 8,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.