Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 4,063 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,326% compared to the average volume of 285 call options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Redmile Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,610,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,726,000 after purchasing an additional 777,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,711,000 after acquiring an additional 463,097 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,231,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,614,000 after acquiring an additional 42,870 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,389,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,800,000 after acquiring an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 489.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,231,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCRR opened at $16.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $635.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.04. TCR2 Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics will post -2.61 EPS for the current year.

TCRR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on TCR2 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on TCR2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised TCR2 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

TCR2 Therapeutics Company Profile

TCR2 Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage cell therapy company, which engages in the development of biological drugs and engineering T-cells for cancer therapy. It also involves in the research and collaboration with academic laboratories and industry partners in the field of T-cell immunology, cell therapy, gene editing, and process development.

