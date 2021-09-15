Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 16,748 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,351% compared to the typical volume of 1,154 call options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.25 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.39.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

Shares of NXE opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. NexGen Energy has a 52-week low of $1.58 and a 52-week high of $6.17.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.