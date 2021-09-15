Investors Buy High Volume of GlaxoSmithKline Call Options (NYSE:GSK)

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders purchased 33,559 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 286% compared to the typical daily volume of 8,691 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,220,980 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,260,000 after purchasing an additional 87,816 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,222,148 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,486,000 after buying an additional 368,858 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $846,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.37 on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52 week low of $33.26 and a 52 week high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.77.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. Sell-side analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.523 dividend. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GSK. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.