Investors Buy High Volume of FinVolution Group Call Options (NYSE:FINV)

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 65,208 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,718% compared to the average daily volume of 3,587 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 45.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 87,618 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 2,883.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 912,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after acquiring an additional 882,359 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 193.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 228,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 150,632 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in FinVolution Group by 359.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

FINV has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded FinVolution Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup downgraded FinVolution Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.07 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

NYSE FINV opened at $5.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.17. FinVolution Group has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $10.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.01.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $369.25 million for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 28.36%.

FinVolution Group Company Profile

FinVolution Group is an online consumer finance platform in China connecting underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The firm has developed technologies and accumulates in-depth experience in the core areas of credit risk assessment, fraud detection, big data and artificial intelligence.

