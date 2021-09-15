Investment Management of Virginia LLC Has $1.54 Million Stock Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Investment Management of Virginia LLC reduced its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,869,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,122,151,000 after buying an additional 6,907,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,415,810 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $624,920,000 after buying an additional 199,080 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,954,325 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $436,535,000 after buying an additional 268,378 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,269,570 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $234,399,000 after buying an additional 84,982 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,994,663 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $157,549,000 after buying an additional 164,271 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WBA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Truist decreased their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of WBA stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,797,803. The company has a market cap of $42.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $51.26. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $57.05.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.21. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $34.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.30%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

