Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) Trading Down 0.6%

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC)’s share price traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.90 and last traded at $9.90. 155,972 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 80% from the average session volume of 86,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average of $9.87.

Investindustrial Acquisition (NYSE:IIAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIAC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Investindustrial Acquisition by 789.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 266,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 236,954 shares in the last quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP grew its holdings in Investindustrial Acquisition by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,607,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,693,000 after buying an additional 170,104 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Investindustrial Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,100,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $946,000. 46.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investindustrial Acquisition Company Profile

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

