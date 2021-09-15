Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a decrease of 80.6% from the August 15th total of 272,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 110,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of VRIG opened at $25.11 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.09. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 1 year low of $24.76 and a 1 year high of $25.13.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRIG. Harfst & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 4,112.3% during the second quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 564,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,164,000 after purchasing an additional 551,045 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 158,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after purchasing an additional 105,678 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 646,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,207,000 after purchasing an additional 101,566 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 258,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,486,000 after purchasing an additional 97,343 shares during the period. Finally, HNP Capital LLC raised its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 627,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,744,000 after purchasing an additional 94,984 shares during the period.

