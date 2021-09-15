Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Purchased by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 40.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 268,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,915 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,091,000 after buying an additional 115,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 717,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,201,000 after buying an additional 45,892 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,522,000 after buying an additional 65,223 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 697,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 7,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 671,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,295,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.13. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.27 and a 12 month high of $27.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.