Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 154,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF stock opened at $23.61 on Wednesday. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $16.00 and a 1-year high of $24.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were paid a $0.098 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after buying an additional 29,902 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 360,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after purchasing an additional 48,662 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 152,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 37,664 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 118,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after purchasing an additional 9,502 shares during the period.

