Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 93.9% from the August 15th total of 35,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 56,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco Global Water ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PIO opened at $43.15 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.47. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $30.70 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.147 per share. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

About Invesco Global Water ETF

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

