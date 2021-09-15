Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEJ. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $392,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF stock opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF has a 12 month low of $29.68 and a 12 month high of $55.25.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.