Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) Position Increased by Tlwm

Tlwm raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,739 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.9% of Tlwm’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Tlwm owned about 0.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,090,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,309,000 after buying an additional 226,082 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,032,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,222,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,073,000 after buying an additional 394,853 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,193,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,437,000 after buying an additional 159,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,394 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCP traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,144. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.07 and a 1-year high of $22.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.29.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.