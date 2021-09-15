Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $7.42 Million Stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY decreased its stake in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,223 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vroom were worth $7,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vroom by 215.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 100.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 245.1% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 31.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vroom by 96.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vroom alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VRM shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Vroom from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Vroom from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vroom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vroom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 49,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total value of $2,187,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,466,589.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VRM traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 18,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,462,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.31. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.92. Vroom, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $54.92.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). The company had revenue of $761.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.96 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 11.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vroom, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vroom

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.