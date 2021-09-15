Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $10.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.94 billion.Intuit also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.990 EPS.
NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $567.94. The company had a trading volume of 3,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,041. Intuit has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $582.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $536.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $155.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03.
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.
INTU has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on Intuit from $475.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America increased their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $544.55.
In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,819,222.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total value of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,112 shares of company stock valued at $34,124,588. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.
Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.