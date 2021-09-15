Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITCI opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.29. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.92 and a 12 month high of $44.80.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $20.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.04 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 37.50% and a negative net margin of 425.79%. Intra-Cellular Therapies’s revenue for the quarter was up 952.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current year.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Featured Article: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.