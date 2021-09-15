Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Declares Dividend Increase – $1.46 Per Share

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 1.4645 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $1.45.

IKTSY stock opened at $75.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of $70.88 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IKTSY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Cheuvreux upgraded shares of Intertek Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

