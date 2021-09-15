Intersect Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.9% during the second quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 85,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 106,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,128,000 after buying an additional 12,312 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 83,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,959,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 42.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 156,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,544,000 after buying an additional 46,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the first quarter valued at $2,378,000. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVO opened at $100.03 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a fifty-two week low of $63.22 and a fifty-two week high of $107.24. The company has a market capitalization of $235.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.17% and a return on equity of 72.72%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.21 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.5571 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 27.90%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DNB Markets raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

