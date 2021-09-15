Intersect Capital LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,018 shares in the company, valued at $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total value of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,578. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BDX opened at $260.45 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $219.50 and a 1 year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $74.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.72 and a 200-day moving average of $246.91.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

