Intersect Capital LLC Has $104,000 Holdings in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR)

Intersect Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,378 shares during the quarter. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Nomura were worth $104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Nomura by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 146,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 26,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomura alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nomura from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Nomura stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.35. Nomura Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.43 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Nomura had a return on equity of 2.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Nomura Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomura Profile

Nomura Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company which provides the investment and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Asset Management, Wholesale and Merchant Banking. The Retail segment includes investment consultation services, distribution of trust certificates, and management of insurance agencies.

Recommended Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.