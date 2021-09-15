Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $171.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NTLA. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Truist increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.38.

NTLA stock opened at $153.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.84 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $202.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.06.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,247,793.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 833,279 shares of company stock valued at $117,165,467 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

