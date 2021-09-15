Insider Selling: Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP Sells 19,429 Shares of Stock

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of TSCO traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 766,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,307. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $207.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.55.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.28%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 161.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 126.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.73.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.