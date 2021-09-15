Insider Selling: C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Sells 6,660 Shares of Stock

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Director Elena Prokupets sold 6,660 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $333,466.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Elena Prokupets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 10th, Elena Prokupets sold 2,550 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $127,500.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Elena Prokupets sold 4,257 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $191,607.57.

On Thursday, July 29th, Elena Prokupets sold 11,336 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $510,120.00.

CCCC opened at $49.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.67. The company has a quick ratio of 10.81, a current ratio of 10.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.48. C4 Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $50.58.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 257.05% and a negative return on equity of 43.32%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 144.5% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 268,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,914,000 after purchasing an additional 158,405 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $309,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its holdings in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 497,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,389,000 after purchasing an additional 53,312 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

