Insider Buying: Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) Insider Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Trackwise Designs plc (LON:TWD) insider Mark Hodgkins purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £24,300 ($31,748.11).

Mark Hodgkins also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Mark Hodgkins acquired 10,000 shares of Trackwise Designs stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 206 ($2.69) per share, with a total value of £20,600 ($26,914.03).

Shares of LON TWD traded down GBX 10 ($0.13) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 250 ($3.27). 101,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 219.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 231.10. The stock has a market cap of £71.07 million and a P/E ratio of 45.61. Trackwise Designs plc has a one year low of GBX 108.50 ($1.42) and a one year high of GBX 394.28 ($5.15). The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64.

Trackwise Designs plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells printed circuit boards in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It offers microwave and radio frequency, short flex, flex rigid, and rigid multilayer printed circuit board products. The company's circuits are used in RF/antenna and lightweight interconnect products.

