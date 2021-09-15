Insider Buying: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 152.31 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 310.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,585 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Performance Food Group by 14.2% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,861 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $115,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.