Insider Buying: Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.71 per share, with a total value of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,778.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Performance Food Group stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 152.31 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a twelve month low of $31.69 and a twelve month high of $59.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.75.
Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PFGC shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.30.
Performance Food Group Company Profile
Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.
