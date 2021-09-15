Insider Buying: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42.
BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.
About BancFirst
BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.
