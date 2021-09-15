Insider Buying: BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) EVP Dennis L. Brand acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $272,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $54.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. BancFirst Co. has a 12-month low of $39.20 and a 12-month high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.42.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $126.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.60 million. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 30.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from BancFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is currently 45.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BancFirst by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in BancFirst by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,743 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 37.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BANF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.