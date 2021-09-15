Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Innoviva were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the second quarter worth about $76,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Innoviva by 27.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Innoviva during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other news, CAO Marianne Zhen sold 2,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $44,888.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,493 shares in the company, valued at $584,617.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $15.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.73 and a 200 day moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 27.60, a quick ratio of 27.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.55. Innoviva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.21 and a twelve month high of $16.72.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $100.81 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 51.66% and a net margin of 72.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Innoviva Company Profile

Innoviva, Inc is engaged in the development, commercialization, and financial management of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio includes Relvar Breo Ellipta, which is a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist, vilanterol, and an inhaled corticosteroid, fluticasone furoate; and Anoro Ellipta, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist, umeclidinium bromide, LABA, VI.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.