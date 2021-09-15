Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 69.1% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 22.4% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF alerts:

EPRF stock opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.32. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $22.49 and a 52 week high of $25.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.