Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New (NYSEARCA:BAPR) by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,111 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAPR. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 299.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 51,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 38,930 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 810.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 136,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 121,258 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $507,000.

BAPR opened at $32.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.27. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – April New has a 52 week low of $27.98 and a 52 week high of $32.59.

