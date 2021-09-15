InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 2,637.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,079,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
INND stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.
About InnerScope Hearing Technologies
