InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Update

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a growth of 2,637.5% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,079,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INND stock opened at $0.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.02. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Get InnerScope Hearing Technologies alerts:

About InnerScope Hearing Technologies

Innerscope Hearing Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of scalable business to business and business to consumer solutions. Its product includes the BTB SaaS based Patient Management System (PMS) software program, designed to improve operations and communication with patients. It also offers universal tele-audiology solution; buying group and best practices programs; patient management system; direct-to-customer; IOS and android app development; aural rehab program; advertising and marketing; audiology and hearing device clinics; and research and development.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnerScope Hearing Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.