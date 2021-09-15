Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Stake Boosted by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,857,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,674,000 after buying an additional 31,313 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ingredion by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,827,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,311,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ingredion by 21.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,002,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,729,000 after buying an additional 177,735 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 986,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,704,000 after buying an additional 27,534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shapiro Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ingredion in the first quarter valued at $86,173,000. Institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Shares of INGR opened at $86.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.55. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $68.71 and a one year high of $98.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.78 and its 200-day moving average is $90.95.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.46. Ingredion had a return on equity of 17.89% and a net margin of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion, Inc manufactures and sells sweetener, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from the wet milling and processing of corn and other starch based materials. Its activities include turning corn, tapioca, potatoes and other vegetables and fruits into value added ingredients and biomaterials for the food, beverage, paper and corrugating, brewing, and other industries.

