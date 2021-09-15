IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “IMV Inc. is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company. Its proprietary drug development platform provides a patented delivery formulation which enables controlled and prolonged exposure of antigens to the immune system. The company’s pipeline consists of DPX-Survivac, DPX-E7 and DPX-RSV which are in clinical stage. IMV Inc. is based in Halifax, Canada. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IMV. Raymond James decreased their target price on IMV from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform market weight” rating on shares of IMV in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on IMV in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1.38 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.66.

NASDAQ:IMV traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.68. The company had a trading volume of 453,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,404. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. IMV has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $5.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.00 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.11, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

IMV (NASDAQ:IMV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. IMV had a negative return on equity of 99.76% and a negative net margin of 11,386.18%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IMV will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMV. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth about $72,000. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of IMV by 85.2% during the second quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 43,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of IMV by 59.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 140,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 52,445 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IMV by 13,722.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 41,166 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IMV during the second quarter worth about $69,000. 11.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IMV

IMV, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in providing a novel class of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases including COVID-19. The company leverages its delivery platform (DPX) that programs immune cells directly within the human body to produce robust and sustained target killing capabilities.

