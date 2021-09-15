Immuneering Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Immuneering in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Immuneering’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMRX. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Immuneering in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ IMRX opened at $25.87 on Monday. Immuneering has a 52-week low of $16.06 and a 52-week high of $33.99.

Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported ($1.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.05.

Immuneering Company Profile

Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

