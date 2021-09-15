Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Shares Gap Down to $14.80

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.80, but opened at $14.11. Immatics shares last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 192 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Immatics from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

The company has a market cap of $915.96 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of -0.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Immatics will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Immatics by 139.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Immatics in the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Immatics in the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. 33.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

