IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Stock Price Down 1%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC)’s share price was down 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.05. Approximately 57,390 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 80,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMCC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IM Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of IM Cannabis from C$10.50 to C$10.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.39.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter worth $182,000. Black Maple Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $932,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of IM Cannabis by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 244,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 66,752 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of IM Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,709,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in IM Cannabis in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,260,000. 13.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

