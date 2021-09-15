Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 3.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,698 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,427 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICHR. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ichor in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 571.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ichor by 236.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Ichor during the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ichor by 372.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ICHR shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Ichor from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

In other Ichor news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $100,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $717,060.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.81, for a total value of $561,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ICHR stock traded down $0.28 on Wednesday, hitting $44.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.26. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $63.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.33.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $282.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.00 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

