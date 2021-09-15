IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 33.09%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share.

IBEX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.27. 1,602 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. IBEX has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $317.56 million and a P/E ratio of -46.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.73 and its 200-day moving average is $20.86.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 24.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IBEX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

