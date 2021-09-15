IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IBEX had a positive return on equity of 33.09% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ IBEX traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,303. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.86. IBEX has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $328.23 million and a P/E ratio of -46.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.26% of the company’s stock.

IBEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of IBEX in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IBEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.83.

IBEX Company Profile

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

