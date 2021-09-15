I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.60.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of I-Mab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. China Renaissance Securities upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $78.91 to $102.98 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.
NASDAQ:IMAB traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,712. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $32.64 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.83 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average of $66.33.
I-Mab Company Profile
I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.
