hybrix (HY) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.17 Million

hybrix (CURRENCY:HY) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 15th. One hybrix coin can currently be purchased for about $2.66 or 0.00005597 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. hybrix has a total market cap of $6.17 million and $1,015.00 worth of hybrix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, hybrix has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002296 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00075525 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.84 or 0.00121791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.66 or 0.00180386 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,407.84 or 0.99832022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.94 or 0.07130155 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.01 or 0.00867613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002839 BTC.

About hybrix

hybrix’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,089 coins. hybrix’s official website is hybrix.io . hybrix’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5230324.0 . hybrix’s official Twitter account is @hybrix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

