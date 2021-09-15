Humanigen (LON:HGEN) Shares Down 1.6%

Humanigen Inc (LON:HGEN)’s stock price dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.45) and last traded at GBX 112.20 ($1.47). Approximately 562,139 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 535,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.49).

In other news, insider Afke Cornelia Saskia Schipstra bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, with a total value of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

About Humanigen (LON:HGEN)

Humanigen, Inc is developing its portfolio of Humaneered® monoclonal antibodies to address cutting-edge CAR-T optimization and oncology treatments advancing safer, better, and more effective cancer therapies. Derived from the company’s Humaneered® platform, lenzilumab and ifabotuzumab are monoclonal antibodies with first-in-class mechanisms.

