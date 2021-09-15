Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.940-$2.000 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Hudson Pacific Properties also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.480-$0.500 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Hudson Pacific Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Pacific Properties has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.39.

Shares of NYSE HPP traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.29. 2,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.83, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $30.35.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $215.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.60 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.36%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $290,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

