Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Sees Large Volume Increase

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 150,758 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,495,733 shares.The stock last traded at $6.28 and had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day moving average is $6.99.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $404.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0079 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,635 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 268.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Finally, SailingStone Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $161,000. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hudbay Minerals

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

