HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 35.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,953 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,296 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 377 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HUBS has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities increased their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $631.08.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $671.83 on Wednesday. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.06 and a 1 year high of $715.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.20 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $635.63 and a 200-day moving average of $553.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total value of $366,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,270,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,826 shares of company stock valued at $8,366,650 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

