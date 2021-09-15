HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HollyFrontier by 72.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 486.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 23.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 350.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

HollyFrontier stock opened at $30.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 1.79. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1 year low of $16.81 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.54.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.43% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 121.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.07 per share, for a total transaction of $218,025.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Franklin Myers purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $146,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 44,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,890. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on HollyFrontier in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Cowen raised HollyFrontier from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised HollyFrontier from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Tudor Pickering cut HollyFrontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HollyFrontier has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

