HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 17.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,239,000 after purchasing an additional 25,390 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 827,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,900,000 after purchasing an additional 124,854 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 9,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Argus lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.16.

Shares of Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $201.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.50. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Cushing sold 3,500 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $707,525.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,184,266.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

