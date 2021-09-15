HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 44,555 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 44,555 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Alphatec worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 17.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,397 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Alphatec by 1.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 136,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alphatec during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 16.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,079 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 23.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.31.

In related news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 2,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.26 per share, with a total value of $26,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,200 shares in the company, valued at $506,532. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Scott Lish sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $142,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders purchased 5,631 shares of company stock valued at $75,312. 34.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphatec stock opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -11.25 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.92. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.20 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 86.64% and a negative net margin of 54.09%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

