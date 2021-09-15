High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Acquires C$25,116.08 in Stock

High Arctic Energy Services Inc (TSE:HWO) Senior Officer Michael Joseph Maguire purchased 19,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,116.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 251,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,601.10.

High Arctic Energy Services stock opened at C$1.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.35. High Arctic Energy Services Inc has a 1 year low of C$0.53 and a 1 year high of C$1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$63.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets raised shares of High Arctic Energy Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

High Arctic Energy Services Inc, an oilfield services company, provides oilfield services to exploration and production companies in Canada, Papua New Guinea, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Production Services, and Ancillary Services. It offers snubbing services, including foothills standalone snubbing system for completions and workovers; Hydraulic Workover (HWO) Units, such as a patented L-Frame equipment configuration; Rig Assist Snubbing Unit, a truck-mounted hydraulic system to manage underbalanced wellbore conditions; and Power Tower to install a snubbing unit and blowout preventers in one lift.

